Gates to Camping Lots Will Remain Locked This Weekend at Lake Jacksonville

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today the City of Jacksonville will not be opening camping lots at the lake for maintenance on Saturday, as had been previously scheduled.

Ezard says the decision was made in order to stay in compliance with the stay at home and social distancing orders by Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ezard says “It is imperative for the City to continue its current practice of only allowing essential functions of our community to continue.”

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department had previously announced the lots would be open for campers to perform maintenance only on April 11th and 25th.