Gateway expert discusses danger of Blackout Wednesday

Many area residents young and old will be hitting the town tonight for what’s become a traditional night of drinking the evening before Thanksgiving.

In what’s now being referred to as “Blackout Wednesday,” a number of people around the U.S. and even here in Jacksonville will be hitting the bars for a night of alcohol consumption on the night before the holidays. This drinking tradition has become known in some circles as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the over-consumption of alcohol that often takes place on the Wednesday night prior to Thanksgiving.

Joining WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind program today was Executive Director of Lake County Services for the Gateway Foundation Karen Wolownik-Albert, who explains the phenomenon behind “Blackout Wednesday.”

“I really don’t think this is a recent trend, I think this is something that’s been going on for quite some time. But I think now because of social media, and now it has a hashtag, I think it’s a little bit more popular for people to refer to the term ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ or ‘Drinksgiving,’ is another term I’ve heard. Whether you’re in college or not, a lot of people come home to where they’re from around the holidays, and I think it’s kind of evolved in many places to this cultural tradition of, because you’re spending all of Thanksgiving with family and at home, there’s a lot of people that like to go out on this Wednesday before and meet up with family and friends,” says Albert.

Albert explains how the idea of binge-drinking is defined, as well as the dangers associated with it.

“I think everyone has their own level of tolerance for alcohol, and that’s something that individuals need to pay attention to. But The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism kind of have some guidelines around binge drinking, and more than five drinks in one evening for men, and more than four drinks in an evening for women, but certainly people could become impaired at much lower levels than four or five drinks,” Albert explains.

Albert also discusses the dangers of over-consumption, specifically what’s referred to as alcohol poisoning.

“In terms of over-consumption, the first thing we want to look for is alcohol poisoning. There’s only so much alcohol that one person’s body should take, and you really want to manage responsible drinking behavior to the point where your blood-alcohol remains at less than a .08. Even at that level, you are impaired and you shouldn’t operate a motor vehicle, but if you’re blood-alcohol remains below that point, you’re generally not at risk for alcohol poisoning unless you have some other health conditions or allergies that may complicate that. But I think with binge drinking, we see blood-alcohol levels rising to two, three times the legal limit and could be at risk for alcohol poisoning,” says Albert.

Albert also reminds folks to be sure that they have safe transportation to and from their destinations tonight, as there are many other related dangers to the over-consumption of alcohol.