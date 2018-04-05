Gateway Foundation President & CEO talks about the pending move to Jacksonville

Jacksonville is just a few months away from having a newly-renovated drug abuse treatment facility open up.

The Gateway Foundation is the largest not-for-profit organization in the country for addiction treatment, serving approximately six thousand people per day around the nation. Since the closing of the Wells Center back in April of 2017 due to financial constraints caused by Illinois’ two-year long budget impasse, Jacksonville and the surrounding area has been without a drug abuse treatment center. Those with serious enough addictions had the options at the Gateway facility located in Springfield, however as we approach warmer weather, local and area residents will once again have drug abuse treatment available to them in Jacksonville, as Gateway plans to be open and functioning in just around two months.

President and CEO of the Gateway Foundation Dr. Tom Britton joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday to discuss the newly-renovated facility. Dr. Britton explains that, when it comes to drug addiction, individual cases can range from mild to severe drug abuse. Gateway works with anyone, no matter where they might fall on that spectrum.

Gateway treats of variety of different types of addictions, from alcohol to opiate abuse – one that has seen a recent uptick with the latest opioid epidemic. Dr. Britton says the organization provides the proper medication to help battle the symptoms of withdrawal.

The new Gateway Foundation coming to Jacksonville will occupy the building formerly used for the Wells Center. According to Dr. Britton, the organization plans on having their grand opening in early June.