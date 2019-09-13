Gateway Foundation To Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Special Event

A Jacksonville therapy and drug rehab facility will be celebrating its one year anniversary this coming Tuesday. The Gateway Foundation, located at 1300 Lincoln Avenue, will be hosting its 1 year anniversary celebration on September 17th. The celebration will have a well-known special guest. Kasia Loniewska, a clinical supervisor for the Gateway Foundation details some of what’s coming up for the event. “Mark Sanders is coming in to visit us and speak to our clients and community. Sanders is a licensed clinical social worker and substance abuse counselor. He’s also an international speaker and a trainer and consultant in the behavioral health field. He is coming to make his presence known to our clients and speak for our 1-year anniversary event of Gateway Foundation located here in Jacksonville.”



Kasia says that Sanders has been involved in providing self-help treatment for the past 30 years. Many people may recognize Sanders from the books Chicken Soup for the Soul. Kasia provides more information about Tuesday’s festivities. “The event will go on from 3PM-7PM. We will have a cookout. Mark will be our main speaker. One of our alumni will be another speaker. We’ll have some games. We’ll have some door prizes. It’s just kind of an appreciation event for helping us settle in and be of service to the community of Jacksonville. It’s open to the public and to our public partners that we have worked with over the last year as well as anybody who has been involved with Gateway.”



The Gateway Foundation in Jacksonville provides an all-male live in treatment facility as well as outpatient treatment services for drug and alcohol addiction. To contact the foundation about the upcoming event for addiction services call 243-8849.