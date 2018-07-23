Gateway is now open

Jacksonville’s newest drug and alcohol treatment facility is open and ready for business this month.

Gateway Foundation now occupies the former Wells Center building on Lincoln Avenue.

Company officials say outpatient addiction services are now open.

In addition, Gateway’s recovery home for post treatment clients will begin next Monday, and the residential addiction treatment services start August 20th.

The Wells Center closed its doors last year due to a lack of financial support, mainly from the state. Eighty jobs were lost in the facility’s closing.

The Gateway Foundation has been transporting clients from Jacksonville to its Springfield site during renovations to the facility at 1300 Lincoln Avenue.

Gateway Foundation operates centers across the state.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

