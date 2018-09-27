Gateway opens Jacksonville facility

Jacksonville officially has a new facility for those suffering from alcohol or substance abuse problems after the grand opening of the Gateway Foundation yesterday afternoon.

The Gateway Foundation is a nationally-recognized organization working in evidence-based treatment of individuals with drug and alcohol abuse problems as well as mental health issues. With the closing of the Wells Center in Jacksonville last year, the Gateway Foundation has been working to fill that void when it comes to the need for treatment facilities.

Already having a location in Springfield, the Gateway Foundation officially opened its doors in Jacksonville yesterday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. On hand for the event was President and CEO Dr. Tom Britton, who discusses the legacy of the Gateway Foundation.

While many people think of the ongoing opioid crisis in Illinois when it comes to treatment, Dr. Britton says that alcohol remains the top drug of choice.

Dr. Britton says it’s crucial for the Gateway Foundation to be able to also treat mental health issues.

The new Jacksonville Gateway Foundation is located at 1300 Lincoln Avenue, in the same facilities as the former Wells Center.