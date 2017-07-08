Gearing up for the Morgan County Fair

A summertime favorite in the Jacksonville area is almost here.

The Morgan County Fair kicks off its annual festivities Tuesday, July 11, and the action continues into the weekend.

Morgan County Fair Board members Jay Harris and Tim DeGroot visited the WLDS/WEAI studios to talk about some of the events that are planned, and improvements that have been made to the fairgrounds.

Harris said they’ve been busy trying to get things fixed up and ready for the fair.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements. We’ve widened more of the roads…put new tin on the 4-H building and work on the bathrooms to get everything cleaned up and looking nice. We’ve been working on electricity in the livestock building. Folks doing the grounds care and mowing have just done a wonderful job this year to try to keep everything looking sharp.”

Additional improvements were made to the racetrack and making it more accessible behind the stage so the tour buses and semis can get in and out.

One of the main events that marks the start of the fair each year is the Morgan County Fair Queen Pageant, now in its 59th year. DeGroot said they built a new Queen’s room with air conditioning.

The Morgan County Fair Queen Pageant is Tuesday, July 11, one of several events on tap at the fair the rest of the week.

This year’s music entertainment is highlighted by Trace Adkins and Big & Rich performing at the grandstand.

Stay with WLDS and WEAI for more coverage of the fair and upcoming events.