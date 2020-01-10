Gender Affirming Surgeries Now Covered Under IL Medicaid Program

The Illinois Medicaid program now covers medical procedures for people transitioning from one gender to another. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services published new rules yesterday that cover gender affirming services and the conditions for reimbursement to providers of those services in the state. The rules became effective on December 23rd.

The department announced this past April that it would be changing the rules. The procedures are available to people diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Under the new policy, the coverage of services are available to anyone 21 and older unless it’s been medically determined that someone younger needs the services.

According to Illinois Capital News, Illinois becomes the 20th state in the country now covering gender affirmation surgery in their Medicaid program.