Genealogical and Historical Society Drying Out After Burst Pipe Floods Office

The Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society is thankful more damage did not occur, after a frozen water pipe burst sending water pouring into their office last week.

The pipe serviced a vacant apartment above the office located on South Main Street according to a Jacksonville Journal Courier report.

Society officials say that the pipe was located above bookshelves containing newspapers from the early 1900’s as well as some books and magazines which were all completely soaked when the problem was discovered on the morning of December 13th.

Society officials say they do not know how long the water ran in the office, but that it had completely soaked the items on the bookcases below and covered the floor with water.

Volunteers have been working this week to dry all of the items effected by the water. Society members say that no equipment was damaged in the flooding, and there is hope that the soaked documents can be saved.

The Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society rents the office space, and will not be liable to cover the cost of damages caused to the pipe or ceiling.

Society officials say that their landlord acted quickly in shutting off the service to the pipe and bringing in fans to help dry out the space.