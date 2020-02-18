General Assembly Bill Filing Deadline Approaches

One controversial bill was tabled and three others are moving forward ahead of Friday’s deadline to file legislation for the Spring Session of the General Assembly. Democrat Representative Camille Lilly of Oak Park decided to table her gas station attendant bill on Friday saying that the “concept legislation” needed to be rewritten based upon feedback from around the state. The bill would have outlawed pumping your own gas.

Three controversial bills are moving forward. Glenview Democrat Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz filed House Bill 5170 to require gun owners applying for a FOID card or currently have a FOID to obtain a $1 million liability insurance policy to cover accidental injuries caused by a firearm. The bill would also require a person to provide annual proof of insurance to the Illinois State Police in order to not have their FOID card suspended or revoked. The measure has yet to be assigned to a House committee.

Senate Bill 2920, filed by Chicago Democrat Senator Emil Jones III, would prohibit restaurants and bars from providing single-use plastic straws unless specifically requested by the customer. The bill has been referred to the Senate Assignments committee for review.

Senate Bill 3313, the ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers, has also moved forward to the Senate Assignments committee. Filed by Democrat Senator Laura Fine of Glenview, the bill is hoping to reduce emissions and force commercial lawn care specialists to use battery-powered options or face a fine of $500.

Lawmakers will return to the capital today.