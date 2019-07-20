General Grant Mural and Wham Bam Mural Jam Wrap Up Wall Dogs Return

The Wall Dogs painted away through Sunday afternoon. A new mural is finished on the south side of the building at the corner of the 200th block of East State and North Mauvaisterre. The new mural is of General Grant’s encampment in Jacksonville before beginning his Western campaign in 1861 during the Civil War.

Wall Dog muralist Scott Lindley of Mount Pulaski says a lot has changed since the dogs were here 13 years ago. “In 2006, Jacksonville was the first opportunity I go to paint with the group. I came in and the first mural I painted on was with Michael Clark who is working with me here on the Grant mural. Fast forward 13 years and we’ve been painting murals, we’ve been going into a lot of small towns. The group itself has built. It’s more diverse. We’re happy to be able to come back into these towns and do this kind of work.”

Lindley explains how the group migrates from town to town. “Clark and I spend most of the summer on the road painting murals. There may be two weeks in between and we’ll be in another town painting a mural – that could be a small town, that could be a big town; it doesn’t matter. People are seeing the value of public art. We’re happy to be able to facilitate that. We try to put a good product on the wall – something that everybody would be proud of, something that would last. At the same time, we get to know and meet many interesting people along the way. In the thirteen years, we’ve kind of been able to learn and develop our group as well as meet and connect with more people who are interested in what public art can do for people and communities.”

Lindley said the dogs are not deterred by any rain. In fact, it allows for them to take a break and regroup. He says that the group is looked forward to the Saturday night jam. He thinks it’s a celebration of the event. “We definitely got to hear it. It was nice for the community to celebrate this. Thirteen years ago, it was a rebirth of this downtown community in Jacksonville. Fast forward to now, and it’s a second rebirth. It’s got another opportunity. Last time we were here, things looked completely different. You’re seeing a new beautification of Jacksonville. Fixing the murals is just icing on the cake. Hopefully the community takes pride in this and wants to continue public art projects like this. Then, maybe that means Clark and I will be back again here soon.”



The Wham Bam mural jam was the celebration with live entertainment and food for the muralists on Saturday night. Painting and touch ups concluded by Sunday afternoon for the most part. There are still a few murals that have some remaining spots left to be done. Residents are encouraged to come and pick up a paint brush to help touch up the old murals that are left.