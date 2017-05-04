Gill Murder Trial Postponed until Later this Summer

By Blake Schnitker on May 4 at 10:29am

The murder trial of Robert Gill has experienced another delay, having been pushed back several months.

A special phone conference was held Friday to determine whether the date of the trial would be May 23rd as originally set, or be continued for a later date.

Prosecution Attorney Edwin Parkinson, as well as Defense Attorney Scott Hanken both joined the phone conference in which Circuit Judge April Troemper granted a motion by the defense for a continuance, citing that not all evidence had been provided to the defense by the prosecution.

The evidence in question included the toxicology report of Andrew Maul, whom Gill is accused of murdering back in September 2015, as well as a diary of Andrew Maul’s ex-wife Jewell Maul and several discs containing cell phone data.

The state had no objection to the grant, and Judge Troemper reset the trial date for the week of August 7th.

A final pretrial hearing will take place in late June or early July.