Gill pleads guilty to 2015 murder of Andrew Maul, arson, to serve nearly 5 decades in IDOC

After two years of status hearings, continuances and multiple delays, Robert Gill will spend what’s likely to be the remainder of his life in prison for the murder of Andrew Maul.

The 64-year old Gill has plead guilty to murder in the first degree and arson today. Gill received 49 years in prison on two sentences: 45 years for first degree murder in the killing of Andrew Maul in the Jacksonville Police Department parking lot in the fall of 2016, and 4 years for residential arson for burning down the home of Maul’s mother, Debbie Bartz, shortly after murdering Maul.

The murder victim in this case, 36-year old Andrew Maul, was the former son-in-law of Gill. Reports dating back to the 2015 incident say that Maul and Gill would often meet in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Police Department to exchange custody of Andrew Maul and his former wife Jewell Maul’s children. According to Appellate Prosecutor Ed Parkinson, surveillance cameras at the police department show that, during one such exchange on the night of September 11, 2015, Gill shot and killed Maul in his pick-up truck at approximately 6 p.m.

Gill is now headed to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being housed in the Morgan County Jail for the past two years. There was a request made by Gill’s legal team that the defendant be placed in a facility that can adequately care for all of the medical complications that Gill has developed in recent years.

It is unclear at this time which facility will house Gill once his sentence starts. .