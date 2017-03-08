Gill Says He will Run Again

By Gary Scott on March 8 at 11:14am

A perennial Congressional candidate is indicating he plans to run again for a west central Illinois post next year.

David Gill has announced he plans to run as a democrat for the 13th congressional seat in 2018.

The seat is currently held by congressman Rodney Davis.

Gill is a Bloomington emergency room doctor, and worked as an assistant director of the Illinois department of public health under Governor Pat Quinn.

Gill has run three times in the 15th congressional district against then incumbent Tim Johnson.

He then tried his luck against Davis in 2012 and 2014, failing in both attempts. Gill tried it as an independent last year, but was kicked off the ballot, because he didn’t have enough signatures.

Gill may see a challenge in the primary from democrat Mark Wickland of Decatur. Wickland lost in the general election to Davis last year.