Gill’s Defense team denied of motion to separate charges, trial date set for May

The judge in the case of Robert Gill has denied a motion from the defense team to separate the charges of murder and arson, and Gill will be tried on all charges in May.

Circuit Judge April Troemper denied Defense Attorney Scott Hanken’s request to separate the charges and set May 23rd as the date of the trail at yesterday’s hearing.

The charges against the 61-year-old Gill stem from an incident which occurred on September 11th, 2015, in which Gill allegedly shot and killed his ex son-in-law, 36-year-old Andrew Maul, in the parking lot of the Municipal Building. Gill is alleged to have then set fire to the residence of Maul’s mother located west of Jacksonville, causing irreparable damage to the structure.

According to the “State Journal Register,” Defense Attorney Scott Hanken contends that forcing Gill to face trial on both murder and arson charges simultaneously would have a “significant prejudicial effect” on his client.

Special prosecutor Charles Colburn disagrees, telling the State Journal Register “you can’t tell the story of one incident without telling the story of the other.”