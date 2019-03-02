Ginny Fanning named to LLCC Foundation Board as Lynne Sheaff exits

A Morgan County Commissioner recently took on another role in west central Illinois.

Ginny Fanning was one of 5 new members welcomed to the Lincoln Land Community College Foundation Board of Directors during a recent LLCC Foundation Board meeting.

Fanning joins fellow newcomers Karl Barnhart of Leland Grove, Kent Richardson of Taylorville, Margaret Teague of Springfield, and Karen Zerkle of Rochester.

Appointments were also made to leadership positions of the LLCC Foundation Board for 2019. Todd Wise of Springfield was installed as board chair for 2019, Ronda Folkerts of Springfield was elected vice chair, and Kathy Dierkes of Chatham was elected treasurer.

One of the outgoing board members that was recognized was retired nurse practitioner Lynne Sheaff of Jacksonville. The other two are Jim Hahn of Taylorville and Neil Williamson of Springfield. All 3 were acknowledged for their dedicated service on behalf of LLCC students.