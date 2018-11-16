Girlfriend also arrested in local domestic battery case

Two Jacksonville residents have been arrested after a domestic physical altercation.

33 year old Shay McGarvey and 31 year old Jennifer Henley were both arrested today and booked at the county jail between the hours of 9 a.m and noon for domestic battery, with McGarvey getting charged with aggravated domestic battery and Henley being arrested after release from Passavant Hospital due to apparently required treatment of injuries sustained in the alleged altercation.

A supervisory officer with the Jacksonville Police Department declined to provide vocal comment but described the course of events as McGarvey and Henley hitting each other, with McGarvey striking Henley multiple times to the point that she had sustained a cut on the mouth and needed medical treatment. Police were called to their shared residence in the 200 block of West Beecher Avenue.

The same supervisory official confirmed that both individuals participated in a mutual physical altercation. No further information has been released. McGarvey and Henley are being separately detained in the Morgan County Detention Facility.