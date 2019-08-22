Girls On the Run Fall Program Set to Begin September 3rd

An after school program to benefit young girls will be kicking off its 2019 season in two weeks. Girls on the Run of Central Illinois will have 31 local schools and community programs participating in its fall program session that is estimated to have more than 400 girls involved this year. The sessions will run for 10 weeks beginning September 3rd throughout Central Illinois. Mt. Sterling, Jacksonville, Auburn, and New Berlin will have schools participating. In Jacksonville, schools participating in the program are Lincoln, North, Our Saviour, and South Jacksonville Elementary schools.

Girls on the Run is an after school program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. Twice a week for 10 weeks, trained coaches lead small teams of girls through the program’s intentional curriculum that creatively integrates running. The season concludes with a celebratory 5k event on November 9, 2019 at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

To learn more about the program or to register your girl, visit www.GOTRcentralillinois.org. Girls on the Run also needs Coaches, committee members and 5k volunteers to help us deliver the program . Call 217-726-9808 to learn more.