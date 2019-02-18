GMO Program at Illinois College

GMO crops and the impact on society will be the focus of a World Affairs Council of West Central Illinois session Tuesday night on the Illinois College campus.

The Council has invited the public to attend a presentation by Burris Seed Farms president Todd Burrus and product lead Josh Gunther at 7.

The program is formerly titled “What are Genetically Modified Organisms GMO and How Do They Affect Me?”

Burrus says there are many benefits of GMO grains, such as resistance to disease, drought tolerance, and the need for less insecticide use for those resistant to pests.

Burrus says the GMO grain must undergo several years of exhaustive testing by the EPA, the ag department and the FDA before they are approved. And, Burrus says grains are also tested by overseas importers before they are marketed abroad.

And, he says there is documented proof that the GMO grains do not harm humans, after many years of use.

The program will be held at 7 tonight in the Pratt classroom at the Schewe Library at Illinois College. There is no admission charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

