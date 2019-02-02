Godfrey Park Water Toy Open

In a press release today from Village of South Jacksonville Public Works Superintendent John Green, the village announced the re-opening of the Godfrey Park Splash Pad today running until August 12th.

At that time, Green said, the village will see if the water plant is operational. If it is, the village plans to leave the water toy open through Labor Day Weekend.

The village had closed the splash pad after the village’s water plant was struck by lightning back in July. Since then, the village has had to purchase water from the City of Jacksonville to furnish customers water.