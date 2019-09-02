Goetten Announces Candidacy For Greene Circuit Court

A former Greene County State’s Attorney has announced his bid to become the Circuit Court Judge in Greene County this past week. Carrollton native Matthew Goetten announced his candidacy for the Greene County Circuit Court on the heels of the announcement that current judge, James W. Day would not seek retention to the bench in December 2020. Day announced last week that he was retiring to spend more time with his wife after nearly 30 years on the bench.

Goetten previously served as the Greene County States Attorney for two terms between 2004-2012. Goetten then ran against David Gill for the Democratic nomination for the 13th Congressional District. Goetten is currently a special prosecutor in the Appellate Prosecutor of the State of Illinois’ office in Springfield, which he has served in that capacity since 2012. Goetten is also a 20 year member of the Illinois Air National Guard, where he has served as a deputy staff judge advocate since 2011. Goetten told the Greene Prairie Press last week one of his main priorities is setting up a veteran’s court in Greene County.