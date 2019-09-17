Gold Medal Flour Recall

A popular cooking ingredient in your home may be on recall. WAND-TV reports that Five pound bags of General Mills Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour has been recalled, because they may be contaminated with a potentially deadly form of E. coli. The recall affects bags of the flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020.

The recall covers about 600,000 pounds of flour. The strand of e.Coli found in the flour is especially dangerous to young children, seniors, and people with compromised immune systems. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and severe stomach cramps. The symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after ingestion. While baking may kill the bacteria, people should still consult recent purchases. The package UPC for the recalled product is: 016000 196100. According to WAND, there have been no reported cases of illness yet associated with the recall.