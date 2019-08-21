Goodman-Be Aware for those who seek payment for SSA help

The Social Security Administration is warning taxpayers to be leery when an advertiser claims they can help with SSA benefits, for a fee.

Jessica Goodman is with the Social Security Administration office in Springfield.

Goodman says “social security” are words some advertisers use to lure people in, and have them pay a fee for help. She says those in her office will do these services for free, and it would be silly and wasteful to pay someone for that.

Goodman says some offer help to replace missing social security cards. Again, her office does that for free. She says the other danger is the theft of your social security number to a stranger.

Goodman says trust only the ssa.gov website, and not those that end with something other than gov.

