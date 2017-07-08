Goodwill hosting job fair

Jacksonville’s Goodwill continues to grow, and with that growth comes the need for more help.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 13 at the Jacksonville Goodwill store. Land of Lincoln Goodwill President and CEO Sharon Durbin said there are a couple of reasons for the job fair.

“One, we’re getting ready to ramp up a new team that’s going to be called ‘Special Ops.’ That’s a team that’s dedicated to going through our donations…to go out into the store. And then also we need some additional staff at our Jacksonville retail location.”

Durbin said people planning to attend the job fair should visit Goodwill’s website at www.llgi.org to fill out an application. She said applications should be complete, and resumes attached.

Durbin added that there’s room for growth and advancement in the positions available through the job fair. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Goodwill outlet store, 211 Capitol Way in Jacksonville.