Goodwill Not Accepting Donations During Stay At Home Directive

Land of Lincoln Goodwill announced today that it is not accepting donations at its retail stores and donation centers during the Governor’s stay at home order. All Goodwill retail stores were closed on Saturday, March 21st including all donation centers. Goodwill is asking the public NOT to drop off donations outside the stores, but rather hold onto them until stores and donation centers reopen.

Once Goodwill retail stores are allowed to re-open, each location will be accepting donations as normal. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable donations, customers can refer to the Goodwill website at www.llgi.org.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill is the operator of the Jacksonville retail location.