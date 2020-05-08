Goodwill To Begin Accepting Donations Again on Wednesday

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries has announced it will begin taking drop-off donations in Springfield and Jacksonville again starting on Wednesday. The contactless donations will begin being accepted from 10 am –6 pm, Monday through Saturday and Sunday Noon –5 pm.

New Land of Lincoln Goodwill President & CEO Ron Culves says in the press release that some donation sites are being converted into drop-off centers now while the company plans to reopen their retail stores when they are allowed.

The donation process will be a “Stop, Drop, & Go” process to promote physical distancing and extra safety precautions. There will be no interaction with donation attendants at the site. Goodwill has instituted a quarantine and disinfection plan for all new donations and those items will not be immediately available on the sales floor, once Goodwill stores are reopened.

A list of acceptable and unacceptable donations can be found on the Goodwill website at https://www.llgi.org/donate/. Donors,who wish to receive a donation receipt electronically, can email customercomments@llgi.org and provide a date and location of their drop-off donation. An electronic receipt will be emailed back to them. Goodwill is located at 1205 West Morton in Jacksonville.