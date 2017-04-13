Goodwill to host E-waste recycling event next weekend

Jacksonville’s Goodwill is set to have their grand re-opening event next Saturday..

Coinciding with their grand reopening at their new location next to Farm and Home Supply, Goodwill is hosting a E-Waste Recycling event in the parking lot of that new location.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Patrick Anderson is encouraging local residents to participate in the event.

“In celebration of Earth Day, we’re going to hold an E-waste recycling event in the parking lot of our new location at 12-5 West Morton. We’re encouraging the public to pack up all of their old broken computers and small electronic items. They can bring them to our parking lot between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and we’ll unload their cars and they’ll get a donation receipt,” says Anderson.

Anderson says Goodwill accepts electronic items not just for this event but any day of the week.

“People can bring their old electronics anytime, any day of the week, they can drop those same items off at the donation door. We will recycle these broken and old electronics through Dell, and Dell will pay us a small amount for the items that we recycle,” Anderson explains.

Goodwill is working with Dell Reconnect on this project. Anderson talks about their partnership with Dell and explains that the money goes towards a number of programs.

“Those dollars are used to support our mission programs such as our career placement services, our job training services, it supports our employment programs for veterans, it also goes to support our programs for helping those with intellectual disabilities and our youth mentoring program. All of those programs are funded by donations and the purchases made in our retail stores,” says Anderson.

The recycling event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the day of the grand reopening, Saturday April 22nd, at the new location at 1205 W Morton next to Farm and Home Supply. Televisions will not be accepted as part of the event.