Governor Duncan Mansion Receives Outdoor Renovations

A historic home in Jacksonville is seeing renovations. The Governor Duncan Mansion is seeing renovations to the home’s porte cochere on the building’s West side. The renovation project was visible back in May when Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Brittany Henry mentioned the excitement about the renovations during National Tourism Week.

According to reports from the Journal-Courier, the structure was hand-built when it was originally made. The Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have been handling the project. The old structure was beginning to deteriorate so the project restored support to the overhang, re-installed the original 1898 railing, which had been taken down several years ago, and restoration of the original brick driveway. According to the report, the structure will be completed by the end of July.

Tours of the Governor Duncan Mansion will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Labor Day, beginning at 1PM. Suggested donation to preservation of the home is $5 for adults and $3 for children.