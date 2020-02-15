Governor Outlines Efficiencies Ahead of Budget Address

Governor J.B. Pritzker is highlighting some of the expected savings over the next few years, ahead of his full budget address this week.

Governor Pritzker says that several changes in an effort to make state government more efficient will save the State of Illinois more than $225 million in the next budget year, and at least $750 million over the next three years.

“Today, my administration is releasing our first set of efficiencies, including the elimination of redundant or obsolete boards or commissions, long term savings initiatives in agency operations and potential agency consolidation.

And since every dollar that we work with here in state government, belongs to the people of Illinois, the only responsible choice is to ensure every dollar spent is a good one.”

Pritzker touted savings examples including working with State Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza’s office to pay overdue medical bills, which he says has saved the $15.7 million in late payment interest costs in FY2020 and is projected to save an additional $25 million in FY 2021.

Pritzker says that as an example of state agencies internally reviewing their operations, the Department of Corrections operational efficiencies will save more that $25 million while enhanced revenue collections at the Department of Revenue is expected to generate as much as $15 million.

Pritzker says that his administration will merge the anti-fraud program at the Workers’ Compensation Commission with the anti-fraud unit at the Department of Insurance, as well as the Coroner Training Board with the Department of Public Health.

He says he is also exploring a merger of the Illinois Departments of Labor and Employment Security as another cost cutting measure.

The Governor is slated to deliver his annual budget address on Wednesday at noon.