Governor Passes Package of New Laws Protecting Immigrants

The Governor of Illinois is making the state a safe haven for immigrants. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a package of new laws this past week to help protect immigrants living in Illinois from President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country. One of the new laws bans detention centers from being set up within the borders of the state. The other creates the “RISE” Act which protects immigrants and transgender people’s access to college MAP grants.

Governor Pritzker says the state needs to protect the 1.8 million immigrants that live in the state. “Let the word go out from today that the State of Illinois stands as a firewall against Donald Trump’s attacks on our immigrant communities. In the face of attempts to stoke fear, exploit division, and force families into the shadows; we’re taking action. Illinois should be a state where all have the opportunity to live, work, and thrive. Today, we are approving that ability to achieve that goal.”

A third law would protect immigrants from local police participating in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts. President Trump declared over the weekend that he would be delaying the raids on illegal immigrants throughout the country while Congress is set to take action against the president’s actions during the week.