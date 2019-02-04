Governor Pritzker Creates Elder Abuse Task Force

Governor JB Pritzker kicked off Senior Citizens Day at the Illinois State Fair with a major announcement concerning the state’s elderly population. Pritzker joined lawmakers and officials from the Department on Aging to announce the members of the newly-created Elder Abuse Task Force.

The task force was created through Senate Joint Resolution 13, which passed both houses unanimously. Reporting its findings and recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly by January 1, 2021, the task force will analyze the effectiveness of elder protective services in Illinois and other states and develop a long-term plan to improve outcomes for older Illinoisans.

Democratic State Senator Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon, one of the co-sponsors on the bill explains what elder abuse looks like. “Elder abuse can take many forms. It may not always look like abuse to outsiders. It’s not always physical. It can be mental, emotional, and often time financial. In many cases, elders are subjects to more than one type of mistreatment.”

The task force will be comprised of 22 members from around the state from various agencies, non profit organizations, and law enforcement.