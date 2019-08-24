Governor Pritzker Signs Bill Expanding Youth Hunting

Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law Friday expanding opportunities for youth hunters to learn about safe hunting.

Said Pritzker “Many young people, young hunters, learn better when they spend more than one season under a mentors guidance. So starting January 1, novice hunters will have the chance to spend more time honing their skills as we lift that cap. Today, youth hunting permits are only valid in their issuing county. So we are establishing a new youth deer hunting pilot program, so that novice hunters will have a chance to visit sites beyond their own backyard.”

House Bill 3623 lifts the 1-year cap on the Apprentice Hunter License and creates a 3-year pilot program that allows young people statewide access during the 3-day, youth-only deer hunting season.

It takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.