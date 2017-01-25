Governor Rauner Delivers State of the State Address

Governor Bruce Rauner delivered the State of the State address today in Springfield. Rauner focused on reforms being made regarding government transparency and ethics, decreasing bureaucracy, and increased funding to education.

Rauner also asked the legislature to pass bills that would put term limits and fair maps on the ballot to return power to the people of Illinois.

Rauner mentioned the budget crisis and the impact it has had on Illinoisans. Rauner said the problem is not a new issue but it needs to be solved now.

Rauner says that no matter what side of the aisle lawmakers sit on they are all there to make a better future for families across Illinois.