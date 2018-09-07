Governor Rauner officially declares 2018 harvest emergency

FARMERS WILL BE ABLE TO CARRY A LITTLE HEAVIER LOADS DURING THE FALL HARVEST IN ILLINOIS.

PRODUCERS CAN HAUL 10 PERCENT MORE CROPS IN COMING MONTHS UNDER AN EXECUTIVE ORDER SIGNED BY GOVERNOR BRUCE RAUNER. A NEW STATE LAW SIGNED ON AUGUST 25TH WILL PERMANENTLY EASE THE WEIGHT LIMIT DURING HARVEST SEASON BUT DOESN’T TAKE EFFECT UNTIL NEXT YEAR. RAUNER SAYS THE NECESSITY FOR THIS REGULATION WON’T START NEXT YEAR. IT BEGINS RIGHT NOW IN THIS HARVEST SEASON.

“There’s a trade-off. A little bit heavier truck can be a little bit harder on the road, but its less trucks on the road. There’s increased safety due to fewer trucks going around. It’s a good balance.”



The emergency declaration takes effect Monday and enables crop haulers to seek free Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) permits to exceed legal maximum gross vehicle and gross axle weight limits or the vehicle’s registered gross weight, whichever is less, by no more than 10 percent on state and federal highways under IDOT’s jurisdiction, except interstates. Federal requirements prohibit inclusion of interstates.

FARMERS WANTING TO INCREASE THEIR LOAD WILL NEED TO APPLY TO I-DOT FOR A PERMIT, WHICH CAN BE FOUND FOR FREE ONLINE AT webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP. A link to this IDOT page can be found on our website at wlds.com.