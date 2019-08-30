Governor Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for State

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 30 at 9:46am

Governor J.B. Pritzker is requesting a federal disaster declaration for the state caused by the historic spring flooding in Illinois.

Individual Assistance is being requested for 22 counties, and Public Assistance is being sought for 32 counties.

The declaration would assist local governments, businesses and residents to apply for grants and loans.

Over $69 million in direct losses due to the flooding have been assessed. These do not include indirect losses such as lost business revenues, individual wages, or governmental tax revenue losses.

Counties in the WLDS/WEAI listening area included in the Public Assistance requests were Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott, and Pike.

Calhoun and Pike were also included in the Individual Assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans request.