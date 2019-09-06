Grafton Man Served Federal Indictment in Connection with Pleasant Hill Meth Arrest

A Grafton, Illinois man serving prison time in Pike County has been served with a federal indictment for methamphetamine charges. 57 year old Roger E. Pace of Grafton was served with a federal charge for unlawful possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Pace has been held at the Pike County Jail since his initial arrest on April 5th in Pleasant Hill. In the arrest by Pleasant Hill Police, Pace was found to have possession of approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine. Pace was served with the indictment today and has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshall’s Service. The West Central Illinois Task Force and Pike County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the initial investigation.