Great River Road Receives Tourism Grant

A West Central Illinois highway will be getting new signs soon. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Office of Tourism announced 17 recipients being awarded $1.8 million to increase tourism in the state. The Western Illinois Tourism Council was the recipient of a grant totaling $13,285.

The council applied for the grant in hopes of refurbishing seven kiosks along the Great River Road and create 22 replacement interpretative panels for the kiosks. New directional and informational signs designating stopping points along the 550 miles of the highway that stretch all along Illinois’ western border will also be receiving updates.

According to the Illinois Associated Press, tourism in Illinois accounts for a $40 billion industry. The Great River Road which encompasses parts of Illinois Route 100; US 67; Illlinois Routes 57, 96, and Interstate 172 that stretch across portions of Calhoun, Greene, Scott, and Pike Counties. The Great River Road also brings travelers to the Illinois River Road that comes further inland in Morgan and Cass counties to the West. Both are designated as U.S. National Scenic Byways.

Officials for the grant program say there were 4 times the number applications as there was available funding. For more information about Illinois Tourism visit enjoyillinois.com.