Great Scott Market Opens

By Gary Scott on September 28 at 8:14am

The doors officially opened last night for Winchester’s first grocery store in a couple of

Years.

Great Scott! Community Market officially opened on the north side of the Winchester

Square with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

One of the many backers of the store, John Paul Coonrod, says it’s a dream come true

Of the many financial backers of the new store.

It was a year and a half in the making, bringing in over 100 people to help make the store a go.

Coonrod compliments the skilled laborers who put in donated time to make the store a

Reality.

He says the future of the store is open to the imagination of the local residents.

The store is located next to Lashmett’s Market on the north side of the Winchester

Square.

The current hours are 10 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 2 PM on

Saturdays, and 11 to 4 on Sundays.