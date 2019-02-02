Green Chevrolet Dealership Sold

The Morton Avenue retail landscape in Jacksonville will soon have another big change.

Three weeks after the Lincoln Square shopping center sign was taken down due to the addition and subtraction of multiple businesses after more than three decades, the area is now dealing with the selling of a business that has been a fixture to the community for over four decades.

Green Chevrolet Buick GMC was sold on Monday, August 5th to the Voyda family, owners of the Freedom Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Virden. The dealership will now go by United Chevrolet Buick GMC.

The decision was made due to former owner Todd Green feeling that since their other locations have multiple dealerships in already in place, the lone dealership located in Jacksonville felt out of place. Todd Green’s father, Ray Green, opened the West Morton Avenue dealership in 1975, and it remained in the family until the sale on Monday.

WLDS-WEAI is awaiting comment from those closest to the situation. In addition, the dealership’s website has already been changed and updated following the sale.