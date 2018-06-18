Green Dies in Auto Racing Accident in Canada

The son of a former Jacksonville couple was killed last weekend in a car racing accident in Canada.

Authorities have identified the deceased as 61-year-old Jeff Green. Green was president of Green Chevrolet and Green Ford in Peoria.

His father, Ray Green, founded the Green auto dealership in Jacksonville.

A track issued news release indicates Green was pronounced dead at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario Saturday about 3:30 PM.

Track officials say Green was driving a 1972 Lola T300 race car when he lost control around a turn, left the track and crashed into a wall.

Jeff Green’s brother, Todd Green, owns several Green family stories in Springfield.

