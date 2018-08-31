Greene Co. man receives max 7-year sentence for alleged sex with 13-year old girl

A Carrollton man will spend the next seven years behind bars after his sentencing in Greene County court last week for allegedly having sex with a 13-year old girl.

Last Wednesday, 37-year old Brian Angel, of Carrollton, received his sentence of seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty back in February to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. As a Class 2 felony, Angel received the maximum sentence for that charge, and even goes further than Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe’s initial request of five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation into Angel’s alleged activity began in 2017, when authorities found that he was trying to contact the underage victim on social media and it was eventually discovered that he had sexual contact with the 13-year old victim on one occasion. According to reports from the Carrollton Police, they believe Angel had been in contact with the victim for a period between 40 and 60 days. On July 20th, 2017, Angel was arrested for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful grooming of a minor, unlawful solicitation to meet a minor and unlawful traveling to meet a minor.

This isn’t Angel’s first time in the Illinois Department of Corrections on charges relating to multiple traffic violations.