Greene County boy drowns in family’s pond outside Roodhouse

A Greene County family is mourning the loss of their four year-old son, who drowned in their family pond earlier this week west of Roodhouse.

According to Greene County Coroner Danny Powell, the cause of death for the four-year-old Paul Andrew Huston was drowning.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Powell was called to the Huston’s home near Barrow, located west of Roodhouse and in the northern portion of Greene County.

According to Powell, Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen informed him that the four year-old Huston was wading in the family pond with his eight year-old brother during the time of the incident.

He also said that Huston’s mother was able to remove the boy from the pond and that CPR was performed until an ambulance arrived.

Huston was pronounced dead on the scene.