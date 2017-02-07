Greene County Coroner Still Investigating Fatal Crash

A fatal Greene County two vehicle crash is still being investigated. On Thursday last week 29 year old Megan Skolasinski and her two children were southbound on US 67 near the Macoupin Creek bridge when a northbound vehicle driven by 36 year old Kara Dunham crossed over the center line and struck Skolasinski’s vehicle head on. According to Greene County Coroner Danny Powell, Skolasinski and her children were transported to the hospital and Powell pronounced Dunham dead at the scene.

Powell says that the investigation is waiting on toxicology reports for Dunham.

“As of right now we are pending toxicology reports. We probably won’t have any results for a couple of weeks. Then I will forward that information to our pathologist in Springfield and he will give me the final report.

Powell says that they are still investigating the reason that Dunham crossed the center line but he does not believe that alcohol was involved.

“We’re are just really not certain at this time as to why she crossed the center line. I do not think that alcohol was involved, but that is still a preliminary report. We are still investigating the cause.”

The Greene County Coroners office is coordinating their investigation with the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.