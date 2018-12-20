Greene County double homicide trial pushed back

The trial for a Greene County man accused of a double homicide is being delayed even further following a pre-trial conference earlier this week.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, a motion to continue was allowed on Monday in the case of 28-year old Adam Gowin, of Rockbridge, and will move the pre-trial hearing to February 15th at 9:30 a.m. That move also means that the start of Gowin’s jury trial will move from January to April.

Gowin is accused of six counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of 55-year old Ronald Plummer and 54-year old Billy Plummer, both of Rockbridge, and both of whom were the uncle of Gowin.