Greene County Health Department Announces Confirmed Case of COVID-19

The first case of COVID-19 in Greene County has been confirmed.

The Greene County Health Department announced today that a male in their 50’s tested positive for the virus. Results of the testing were confirmed by the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier today.

Health Department Officials say the patient self-quarantined at home once he started feeling ill on March 27th. He is currently remaining in isolation and recovering.

The Greene County Health Department says they are working to identify any close contacts with the patient and will maintain daily follow up communication with all individuals and the case.

The announcement came after Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngoze Ezike announced an additional 1,344 new cases and 66 additional deaths in the state due to COVID-19. The State of Illinois now has over 16,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 528 deaths attributed to the virus to date.