Greene County Law Enforcement Endorse Goetten For 7th Judicial Vacancy

A former Greene County State’s Attorney and current Democratic candidate for the 7th Judicial Circuit Judge vacancy in Greene County has been endorsed by all of Greene County’s top law enforcement officials.

Matthew Goetten has been fully endorsed by the Greene County law enforcement officials in a letter released to the media today. Citing Goetten’s long term relationship with all 4 chiefs of police in the county and Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, his expertise in the courtroom, and his experience as a special prosecutor; the group has all signed off on the letter for endorsement for the March 17th primary.

Goetten is currently being challenged by his predecessor Elliott Turpin on the Democratic ticket. John W. Guntren and Zachary A Schmidt are vying for the Republican nomination. All 4 men are looking to fill the vacancy of the retiring Judge James W. Day.