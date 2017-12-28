Greene County man alleged of stealing more than $10,000 from local charity

A Greene County man is accused of taking more than $10,000 from a small local charity over the course of seven years.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, 42-year old Bradley Cooper, of Carrollton, turned himself in to Carrollton Police last week following a warrant being issued for his arrest for theft and forgery. After posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail, Cooper now waits for his first court appearance, which has been scheduled for January 8th.

According to the paper, Cooper is alleged to have stolen more than $10,000 but less than $100,000 from the Chloe Foundation, a small charity out of Greene County that helps provide relief to families with sick children.

The Chloe Foundation is named after the granddaughter of Richard and Yvonne Harp, Chloe Murphy, who passed away in 2010. The foundation collects fundraising to help families stricken with long-term medical care in their daily needs, such as food and gas.

According to the paper, Cooper is alleged to have put Yvonne Harp’s co-signature on checks made out to cash multiple times in various amounts of approximately $1,000 between October of 2010 and this past August.

The felony theft charges that Coopers is alleged to have committed carry possible sentences of three to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000. As for the felony forgery accusations, a conviction could result in a possible sentence of two to five years in prison and $25,000 in fines.