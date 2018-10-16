Greene County man in jail for apparent arson of own home

A Carrollton man is residing at the Greene County jail after an apparent arson over the weekend.

According to Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at approx. 4:00 p.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Joseph M. Angle of rural Carrollton on a charge of Arson and Criminal Damage to Property over $300.

McMillen reports that Angle was arrested at his home, located southwest of Carrollton, after deputies and the Carrollton Fire Department responded to a report that Angle’s home was on fire.

According to Sheriff McMillen, it is apparently believed that Angle intentionally set his residence, which he does not own, on fire. Angle was transported to the Greene County Jail, where he was lodged and held without bail, pending a court appearance. The house was a total loss. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Joseph Angle appeared in court on Monday, October 15th, where he was charged with one count of Arson, and bail was set in the amount of $25,000.