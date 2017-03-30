Greene County Races

By Gary Scott on March 30 at 6:00am

The races in Greene County for next Tuesday’s election are predominantly municipal, rather than educational.

The lone educational race in Greene County is in the North Greene school district, where four candidates are running for three seats.

They are Brenn Killion, Stacy Schutz, Cale Hoesman, and Duane Nichols. Jeff Haskell is the lone candidate running for the unexpired two year term.

Carrollton voters may be the busiest in the area. There are races for mayor, clerk and two seats on the council.

It is a crowded mayor’s race. The candidates are Ryan Scott, Richard Stendeback, Eddie Henson, Joseph Montanez senior, Kenny Isringhausen, and David Caselton.

The two candidates for clerk are Susie Keller and Karen Kirbach.

There are two races in the First ward. Wayne Cunningham and Larry Gillingham are running for the four year term, and Albert Roth and Timothy Reif are running for the unexpired two year term.

Greenfield has two races on the city ballot. Brian Pruiett, Nick Bishop and Deon Vinyard are running for mayor. There are two candidates for the seat in the first ward. They are David Bishop and James Moore.

The White Hall races involve mayor, and three seats on the council. Michael Kleidon, Ed Fisher, Brad Staats, and Tom Lakin are running for mayor.

The races for aldermen all involve four year terms. Rick Cox and Don Hawk are running in Ward One, Ted Hawk and Dewalin Painter are running in ward two, and the four candidates in the third ward for the one seat are Ed Foley, Delbert Gilliam, Denise Burger and Sue Vinyard.

The lone race in Rockbridge is for three village trustee seats. Running are Chad Motley, Ryan Behnen, Jeff Walden, and Bill Plogger.

In Roodhouse, no candidate was found to run for 3rd ward alderman.

The election Tuesday covers municipalities, road districts, and school board races and referenda.