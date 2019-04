By Benjamin Cox on April 25 at 9:26am

A 2012 graduate of Greenfield High School has been selected as one of the state’s outstanding high school teachers.

According to a press release, Ethan Klaffer, a native of Greenfield and 2017 summa cum laude graduate of Blackburn College, received one of the 11 outstanding teacher awards from the Illinois Association of Colleges for Teacher Education in Springfield on April 9th.

Klaffer currently teaches freshman and junior language arts, speech, and literature at Carlinville High School.